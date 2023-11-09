Humana Healthy Horizons partners with the Alzheimer’s Association to educate and support Floridians

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), is forging a path to better outcomes for those impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia disorders as a Medicaid partner to the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. By providing new training to everyone involved in the care journey, those closest to the individual can properly identify signs and symptoms, leading to early diagnosis and better quality of life.

Dementia is often used as a general term for cognitive decline, but there are many and varied forms of the condition. When examining the population health data of some of Florida’s most underserved communities, the Humana Healthy Horizons team recognized that comorbidities such as diabetes and heart disease may indicate a gap in properly diagnosing the form of dementia, as many of those who have dementia disorder were not diagnosed with a specific dementia-related disease.

"When distilling the population health data, we noticed that specific forms of dementia have been historically underdiagnosed. We knew that with the right partnership, we could be part of the solution and bust this barrier to better wellbeing,” said Natalia Aresu, President, Humana Healthy Horizons Florida. "By partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida to develop new training programs, we can educate everyone at the frontlines of care, and help our most vulnerable live more healthy, fulfilling years.”

While there is no known cure for dementia disorders, early and accurate diagnosis can help with proper treatment of symptoms and help patients stay healthier for longer. The novel training programs developed through the Humana Healthy Horizons partnership equip all caregivers, from family to physician, with the necessary tools to identify warning signs and provide the best possible care, ultimately helping members to age in place.

The Alzheimer’s Association partnership provides the following:

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care ECHO Program: This peer-mentoring program for physicians is a collaborative model of medical education that provides primary care providers with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to treat complex patients in their practices.

This peer-mentoring program for physicians is a collaborative model of medical education that provides primary care providers with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to treat complex patients in their practices. EssentiALZ: Designed for professional care workers, this online training and certification program delivers practical and comprehensive training based on the nationally recognized, evidence-based Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations — the benchmark for quality person-centered care across the disease spectrum.

Designed for professional care workers, this online training and certification program delivers practical and comprehensive training based on the nationally recognized, evidence-based Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations — the benchmark for quality person-centered care across the disease spectrum. Train the Trainer: Humana Healthy Horizons LTC Care Managers from each Medicaid region will receive training from the Alzheimer’s Association that will provide them the opportunity to be Alzheimer’s trainers. As trainers, these care managers will be responsible for effectively providing dementia training modules to all care coaches within their region.

Humana Healthy Horizons LTC Care Managers from each Medicaid region will receive training from the Alzheimer’s Association that will provide them the opportunity to be Alzheimer’s trainers. As trainers, these care managers will be responsible for effectively providing dementia training modules to all care coaches within their region. The Brain Bus: The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus provides statewide mobile outreach efforts to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health, and risk reduction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Humana Healthy Horizons on this critical training, which we hope will serve as a model for future programs,” said Deann Marasco, health systems director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. "Through education, we have the power to impact millions of lives throughout Florida and beyond.”

Humana has been serving Medicaid members in Florida since 1997. Since launching its Humana Healthy Horizons brand in 2020, the company (including today’s announcement), through Humana Healthy Horizons and its philanthropic arm, the Humana Foundation, has invested nearly $8 million in Florida nonprofit organizations – in support of some 200 nonprofits. In addition, throughout the pandemic, the company stepped up to support people and programs working to keeping our communities safe across the state.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for more than 1.3 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy HorizonsTM brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and CenterWell.com.

Additional Information:

Humana Medical Plan Inc. is a Managed Care Plan with a Florida Medicaid Contract. The benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the Managed Care Plan. Limitations, copayments, and/or restrictions may apply. Benefits, formulary, pharmacy network, premium, and/or copayments/co-insurance may change.

