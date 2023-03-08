Humana Healthy Horizons Recommended by Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

Leading integrated health and wellness company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been notified by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) that FSSA is recommending Humana be awarded a contract to deliver health care in the state’s Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS) program, Indiana Pathways for Aging (Pathways). Humana’s Medicaid division — Humana Healthy Horizons — expects to begin administering the coverage in 2024.

Building on our success improving health and delivering value, Humana Healthy Horizons will leverage its person-centered approach to improve the health and well-being of Indiana’s Medicaid MLTSS members. With a deep presence throughout the state, local teams of Humana employees will work closely with the provider community to deliver high quality services. The program will use advanced technology and data analytics to measure quality performance, guide outcomes improvement and identify potential health disparities in the population, with a focus on the needs of the individual.

"It’s our privilege to have been selected to serve Indiana Medicaid members,” said Humana Healthy Horizons President John Barger. "At Humana, we are proud of our approach to care that is centered on the needs and desires of our members and their health. In partnership with states, providers and communities, we focus on their physical and mental health and well-being and address needs like transportation, nutrition, housing and social connection. Together, we help our MLTSS members stay in their homes and remain connected to the communities they love.”

Humana is one of four health plans recommended for award as part of a statewide Medicaid managed care procurement issued last year. The state contract will provide for an initial four-year term of service that takes effect in 2024, with the option of renewal terms thereafter.

The awards also allow managed care organizations to continue serving those dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare through Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), while ensuring plans deliver a seamless, integrated health care experience for D-SNP members.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, Humana serves a total of nearly 350,000 Hoosiers through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group and ASO health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana. Humana’s participation in Indiana’s Medicaid program will allow the company to bring its services to more people across the state.

About Humana Healthy Horizons

Humana manages Medicaid benefits for more than 1 million members nationally under the Humana Healthy Horizons™ brand, which reflects our expertise in managing complex populations, our commitment to creating solutions that lead to a better quality of life for our members, and our efforts to deliver human care that makes the healthcare experience easier, more personalized and more caring.

During more than two decades of serving people with Medicaid, Humana and Humana Healthy Horizons have developed a wide range of capabilities to serve children, parents, childless adults, and beneficiaries that are aged, blind or disabled. We integrate physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, long-term care, and social services for a whole-person approach to improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve.

Humana Healthy Horizons serves Medicaid enrollees through the following programs:

Medicaid Managed Care (MMC)

Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS)

Medicare Advantage Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs)

Humana Healthy Horizons is a Medicaid Product offered by affiliates of Humana Inc.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230308005223/en/