Humana Prices Public Offering Of $2.25 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) said that it has priced a public offering of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1.25 billion of the company's 5.375 percent senior notes, due 2031, at 99.940 percent of the principal amount and $1.00 billion of the company's 5.750 percent senior notes, due 2054, at 99.949 percent of the principal amount. The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on March 13, 2024.

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be about $2.226 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.

