|
12.03.2024 01:51:25
Humana Prices Public Offering Of $2.25 Bln Of Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) said that it has priced a public offering of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1.25 billion of the company's 5.375 percent senior notes, due 2031, at 99.940 percent of the principal amount and $1.00 billion of the company's 5.750 percent senior notes, due 2054, at 99.949 percent of the principal amount. The Senior Notes Offerings are expected to close on March 13, 2024.
The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be about $2.226 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses.
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Humana Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Humana Inc.
|311,90
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: Dow schließt leicht im Plus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street ging es leicht aufwärts. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.