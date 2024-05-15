Humana Ranks 6th Overall in Fair360 National Companies for Diversity

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has ascended to No. 6 on Fair360’s prestigious list of the Top 50 Companies for Workplace Fairness, marking its seventh consecutive year in the top rankings. This significant move up from No. 10 last year showcases Humana's dedication to diversity and inclusion, as recognized by one of the nation's most comprehensive analyses of corporate diversity practices.

"Providing high-quality care for our customers is centered on our understanding of the unique experiences that shape their health journey,” said Humana CEO Bruce Broussard. "Advancing equity across the healthcare ecosystem relies on caring for diversity, equity and inclusion across all areas of the company. We remain committed to ensuring this work is part of every aspect of our business.”

Fair360’s Top 50 list is a highly regarded barometer of diversity management practices across corporate America, assessing companies with a minimum of 750 employees based on rigorous data analysis within their respective industries. Humana's high performance on the list is complemented by its strong showing on several of Fair360's Specialty Lists.

In 2023, Humana maintained its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts, with key highlights including:

Continuation of cultural competence and awareness commitments, with nearly 100% of senior leaders in vice president roles and above completing cultural competency professional development.

Achievement of the highest percentages of BIPOC talent in Director+ roles at 22% and Women at 50%. Hiring through requisition for BIPOC talent in Associate Director and Lead roles reached 35%, while hiring through requisition for BIPOC talent for Director+ roles reached 26%.

Advancement of inclusivity through mentorship and sponsorship. Approximately 6,000 employees engaged in individual mentorship and participation in group mentoring programs like Catalyst’s Men Advocating Real Change Dialogue Teams (MDT) and Transformational Leadership for Multicultural Women (TL MCW), and the company launched a new sponsorship program focused on equitable advancement of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and female leaders from the senior management (associate vice president) to VP level.

Investment of approx. $360 million with diverse suppliers, representing 6.5% of the total supplier spend, and continued support for Humana’s Supplier Diversity Mentor-Protégé program.

Contribution of more than $160 million to philanthropic causes, with the Humana Foundation donating more than $5.3 million to support healthy emotional connections for seniors, school-aged children, and veterans. An additional $12.9 million funded 23 grants and 4 Health Equity Innovation Fund projects to advance health equity across the US.

"At Humana, we believe that every individual has a vital role to play in fostering a sense of belonging within our organization,” said Carolyn Tandy, Humana’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. "By integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion practices across our company, we empower all employees to thrive and reach their full potential. Our commitment to celebrating diversity and creating an inclusive environment is deeply ingrained in our health-first mission, enabling us to better understand and care for the communities we serve.”

Humana's culture of inclusion and belonging underscores its commitment to creating a workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered to excel. The healthcare company's journey towards equity remains ongoing, steadfastly dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion for employees, members, patients, and communities.

For more information about Humana’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and progress, please read Humana’s 2023 Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Fair360

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com.

