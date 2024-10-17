Humana Receives High Rankings on the 2024 Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility Corporate Inclusion Index

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been recognized by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) in their 2024 Corporate Inclusion Index (CII) for its continued commitment to advancing inclusion for Hispanic and Latinx employees in the C-suite, corporate boardroom, supplier base, mid- and entry-level employee pipeline and philanthropic sphere.

The Corporate Inclusion Index is a research initiative that measures Hispanic inclusion across four areas of economic reciprocity: employment, procurement, philanthropy and governance. The resulting index report offers benchmarking metrics to identify areas of success and opportunity for participating companies. Humana has participated in the index since 2012. This year, Humana received the following distinctions:

5 out of 5 stars in Employment

5 out of 5 stars in Governance

5 out of 5 stars in Philanthropy

4 out of 5 stars in Procurement

Humana uses these and many other metrics to identify and guide strategies to advance the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion mission to build and maintain a culture of belonging where every associate feels valued and has both the opportunity and support to reach their full potential. "Participating in the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility’s Corporate Inclusion Index allows us to see our work in a larger context alongside companies across healthcare and other sectors,” said Carolyn Tandy, SVP, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. "Using what we learn through participation helps us refine our DEI strategy and ensure that our efforts support a culture of belonging where all employees can thrive.”

"On behalf of HACR’s board of directors, we applaud Humana for taking our survey to measure their Hispanic inclusion,” said HACR President & CEO Cid Wilson. "By investing in the Hispanic community, businesses like Humana are providing long-term shareholder value by building a more inclusive future for their employees, suppliers, and customers.”

To learn more about the Humana’s DEI initiatives, please read Humana’s Impact Report.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation’s leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through its corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

