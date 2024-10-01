Humana’s 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans Focus on Quality, Affordable Healthcare Tailored to the Needs of Consumers

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan offerings for 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001415731/en/

Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans are tailored to meet the varying needs of Medicare beneficiaries, providing them with affordable options during the upcoming Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP) Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Humana has a total of 793 individual Medicare Advantage plans throughout the country for 2025, offering people the ability to choose a plan that fits their budget and lifestyle. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Humana’s plans are tailored to meet the varying needs of Medicare beneficiaries, providing them with affordable options during the upcoming Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP) Oct. 15-Dec. 7. During this time, Medicare beneficiaries can review changes to their current plan and determine if the plan still meets their needs for the next year.

"Our members want benefits that work for their lives, which is why we don’t view Medicare Advantage as a one-size-fits-all option,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Medicare and Medicaid. "Our members have told us what benefits really matter to them. We listened and created affordable health plans that offer high-quality care and align with what they want and need.”

Based on member feedback, Humana is including coverage for new glasses every year in every plan with a vision benefit. Humana also is offering plans with comprehensive dental coverage that includes deep cleanings, fillings and crowns in nearly every county it serves.

Humana has a total of 793 individual Medicare Advantage plans throughout the country for 2025, offering people the ability to choose a plan that fits their budget and lifestyle. Highlights include:

Flexibility to choose a doctor that is in or out of network – at the same cost. Humana Full Access PPO plans offer the freedom to see any doctor that accepts Medicare – at the same copay, no matter if the doctor is in or out of network, and without a referral. These plans may include dental, vision and hearing coverage. Because of the popularity of the plans, Humana is expanding access with availability in 20 states in 2025.

Money back in the member’s Social Security check every month. The $0 LPPO MAPD Giveback plans, available in 35 states, include prescription drug coverage and allow members to see any provider who accepts Medicare – including specialists – without a referral. The Part B Giveback benefit helps reduce their Part B premium every month.

Medicare Advantage plans designed with veterans in mind. The Humana USAA Honor Giveback plans, available to anyone eligible for Medicare, were co-created by Humana’s experts in Medicare Advantage and USAA’s experts in veteran needs. They offer a $0 monthly plan premium; a Part B giveback; flexibility in care options; and medical, dental, vision and hearing coverage that works alongside Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare benefits. Humana also offers a veteran-specific customer care line (888-HUM-VETS) with a specially trained team to help members who are veterans navigate access to plan benefits.

Plans designed for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. Humana offers Dual-eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) to simplify healthcare for people who are eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. These plans include dental benefits, care manager support and prescription drug coverage. Humana’s D-SNPs may also include vision or hearing benefits and a monthly Healthy Options Allowance to help pay for essentials, like eligible groceries, rent, utility bills and more. This allowance includes rollover, so any unused balance carries over each month.

Plans specifically for people who need extra support due to a chronic or disabling condition. Humana’s Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) are designed for individuals who have a qualifying condition, including diabetes, chronic heart failure, cardiovascular disorders and COPD. All Humana C-SNPs include hearing, vision and prescription drug coverage as well as care manager support.

Plans for Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care facilities. Humana’s Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNP) serve members who reside in skilled nursing facilities. In partnership with Longevity Health, Humana’s I-SNPs are available in 13 states and include dental, vision and hearing benefits, transportation to and from eligible medical appointments, care manager support and more. New in 2025, these plans also include music therapy sessions designed by a certified music therapist for eligible members with chronic conditions to increase engagement and reduce anxiety.

All plans that provide coverage for prescription drugs, whether it’s part of a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan or a stand-alone Part D Prescription Drug Plan, will see some benefit enhancements in 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act. Members with Part D coverage will now have a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket drug costs, and they will no longer have a coverage gap (donut hole) phase – simplifying payments and making prescription drug costs more predictable and affordable.

Humana’s stand-alone Part D Prescription Drug Plans are designed for individuals who enroll in Original Medicare and need medications covered. Updates to Humana Prescription Drug Plan benefits for 2025 include:

Humana Value Rx. Designed for consumers who prioritize low generic cost shares along with robust coverage at an affordable price. It includes: $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 copays at preferred pharmacies $0 deductible for Tier 1 and Tier 2 medications Elimination of the coverage gap (donut hole) $2,000 annual maximum out-of-pocket costs

Designed for consumers who prioritize low generic cost shares along with robust coverage at an affordable price. It includes:

Humana Premier Rx. Designed for consumers seeking broad drug coverage and peace of mind. It includes: $0 deductible $0 Tier 1 copays at preferred retail pharmacies $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 copays at mail-order pharmacies, like CenterWell Pharmacy (home delivery), for a 3-month supply Elimination of the coverage gap (donut hole) $2,000 annual maximum out-of-pocket costs

Designed for consumers seeking broad drug coverage and peace of mind. It includes:

In 2025, Humana will have Medicare Advantage plan offerings in 48 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, covering 89% of U.S. counties.

In total, Humana is expanding its Medicare HMO offerings into 12 new counties and its Medicare Advantage LPPO plans in 17 new counties. The following plans will be available in new states for the first time:

Humana USAA Giveback Honor plans will now be available in Washington, D.C.

D-SNPs will be offered North Dakota.

C-SNPs have expanded to Arizona, Minnesota and New Mexico.

I-SNP expansions include Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia.

All Humana Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members have the option to use CenterWell Pharmacy, a home delivery pharmacy that helps customers manage their prescription and over-the-counter medications with convenient, safe and on-time deliveries by mail to their front doorsteps or locations of their choice.

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for decades, with more than 8.5 million Medicare members as of June 30, 2024. More than 5.6 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For More Information. Humana offers in-person, online and telephone enrollment options. All enrollment options will connect Medicare beneficiaries with a licensed sales agent. For information about Humana’s Medicare plan options available in your area, visit Humana.com/Medicare or call toll-free 1-800-706-1368 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Spanish language resources are available here.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organization and a stand-alone PDP prescription drug plan with a Medicare contract. Humana is also a Coordinated Care HMO SNP, PPO SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Other providers are available in the Humana network. Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances. Limitations and restrictions may apply. Members who do not receive Extra Help are not eligible. Extra Help requirements do not apply to Puerto Rico DSNPs. The Part B Giveback Benefit pays part or all of your Part B premium and the amount may change based on the amount you pay for Part B.

The Humana USAA Honor Giveback plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and veterans should consider all of their health plan options. According to monthly enrollment by plan data from CMS accessed on 7/16/24, Humana leads the industry with 53% of market share within the veteran branded MA-only plans.

The Humana Premier RX Plan (PDP) and the Humana Value RX Plan (PDP) Prescription Drug Plan pharmacy networks include limited lower-cost, preferred pharmacies in urban areas of AR, CT, DE, IA, IN, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, ND, NJ, NY, OH, RI, SD, TN, WI, WV; suburban areas of AZ, CT, DE, HI, IN, MA, MI, MN, MT, ND, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, WI, WV; and rural areas of AK, IA, MN, MT, ND, NE, SD, VT, WY. There are an extremely limited number of preferred cost share pharmacies in urban areas in the following states: DE, MI, MN, ND; suburban areas of MT and ND; and rural areas of ND. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, please call Customer Care at 1-800-281-6918 (TTY: 711) or consult the online pharmacy directory at Humana.com.

Humana received the highest CX Index™ score among health insurers in Forrester’s proprietary 2024 Customer Experience Benchmark Survey. The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of their experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.

Y0040_GCHMGGUEN_M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001415731/en/