Hunting: H1 EBITDA In Line With Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) issued its first half trading update. The Group said it recorded solid performance during the period, with EBITDA in line with guidance. The Group said its first half EBITDA of approximately $62 million is consistent with the 40:60 phasing of full-year earnings guidance issued in March 2026. The Group's 2026 full year EBITDA guidance of between $145-$155 million is maintained, with EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at approximately 13%-14%.

Jim Johnson, Chief Executive of Hunting, said: "Our first half performance has seen continued strong momentum in our Subsea and Perforating Systems businesses supporting our unchanged full-year expectations as we continue the process of rebalancing our earnings profile towards the international unconventional, offshore and subsea segments of the global oil and gas market.""

Hunting PLC will announce its half year results on 21 August 2026.

At last close, Hunting PLC shares were trading at 450.00 pence, down 0.22%.

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