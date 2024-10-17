|
17.10.2024 13:12:01
Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $517 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $1.887 billion from $1.888 billion last year.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $517 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.887 Bln vs. $1.888 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|14,13
|-0,27%