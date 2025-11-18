Hyatt Hotels Prices Public Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2035

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) announced the pricing of its public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2035, which will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.400%.

The offering is expected to close on November 26, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay all of the Company's 4.850% notes due 2026 at or prior to their maturity on March 15, 2026 and for general corporate purposes if there are any net proceeds remaining that are not applied to the 2026 Notes, and to pay fees and expenses related to this offering.

Deutsche Bank Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Scotiabank are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the offering.