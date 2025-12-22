Hycroft Mining a Aktie

WKN DE: A2P7MN / ISIN: US44862P1093

22.12.2025 18:14:05

HYMC Rises 49% On High-Grade Vortex Silver Drill Results

(RTTNews) - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) climbed 49.33%, closing at $24.52, up $8.10, after announcing higher-grade silver intercepts from its 2025-2026 exploration drill program at the Vortex zone of the Hycroft Mine in Nevada.

The stock opened near $18.75, reached an intraday high of $24.80, and hit a low of $18.60, compared to a previous close of $16.42.

The price surge followed drill results showing some of the highest silver grades recorded to date at Vortex, including multiple intercepts with exceptionally high silver (Ag) assays. The zone expanded roughly 70 meters northwest and 90 meters down-dip to the west, while remaining open in all directions and at depth.

Trading volume was reflecting strong investor interest in the exploration news. HYMC's 52-week range has recently spanned significant levels as drilling catalysts have driven notable volatility and momentum in the share price.

