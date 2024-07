Hyundai Motor America Reports Decrease In Total June Sales

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF.PK), Tuesday announced total June sales of 67,631 units, a 2.5 percent decline compared to June 2023.

In the second quarter, Hyundai sold 214,719 units, an increase of 2.2 percent compared to previous year quarter.

The automaker sold 399,523 total units in the first half of 2024, a 1.2 percent increase compared to the first half of 2023.

Currently, Hyundai's stock is falling 3.13 percent, to $63.50 on the OTC Markets.