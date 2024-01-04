|
04.01.2024 01:57:28
Hyundai Motor, Kia To Link Samsung's SmartThings IoT Platform To Connected Car Services
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) and Kia Corp. said that they have signed an agreement with Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) for a Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car service partnership.
As per the agreement, Hyundai and Kia customers will be able to remotely control digital appliances via touch and voice commands through their cars' in-car infotainment systems. They will also be able to control various vehicle functions through AI speakers, TVs, and smartphone apps.
This is made possible through the integration of Hyundai and Kia's connected car services and Samsung's Internet of Things (IoT) platform, 'SmartThings'. Customers are anticipated to incorporate it into diverse aspects of their daily routines, relishing uninterrupted connectivity experiences, the companies said.
