Last year, I predicted the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) would drop 10% in late 2026. On Nov. 20, that prediction came true, as the index closed more than 10% below its all-time high reached in early October.

While I saw some things that made a possible correction more likely within the next year back in December, my prediction was based on nothing more than historical averages. "It would be perfectly average if the index had another correction in late 2026," I wrote. I also noted that the market doesn't often stick to averages. In this case, however, it did.

The market has already started to stage a recovery, with a very strong bounce back the next trading day after the S&P 500 slipped into correction territory. But historic averages and a few other details suggest that the recovery could be just getting started.

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