I Used to Think It Was Possible to Retire on Social Security Alone. Here's Why That's Definitely No Longer My Plan.

Although I've been writing about personal finance for many years, there was a time when I was basically clueless about Social Security. In fact, the first time I was asked to write something on the topic, I had to look up "What is Social Security?" and hope for the best online education I could get.It's funny for me to think back to that period, because these days, I know so many random facts about Social Security I could probably write a short book about the program. But I can admit that there was a time when I thought it was possible for a person to retire comfortably on Social Security without any other source of funds.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool