02.10.2026 17:46:02

IAG Launches Final €500 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - International Airlines Group (BAY.L, BAIRY.PK, IAG.L, INR.DE, IAG.MC) has launched a final €500 million share buyback program, completing the €1.5 billion return of excess cash to shareholders announced in February 2026.

The program will begin on October 5, 2026, and is expected to conclude by February 26, 2027, unless terminated earlier. Shares acquired are expected to be cancelled under a capital reduction approved by shareholders in June.

IAG will allocate up to €374.3 million for purchases from market participants and €126 million for purchases from Qatar Airways. The program can acquire up to 210 million ordinary shares, representing approximately 4.55% of IAG's issued share capital as of October 2.

The program will operate across the London Stock Exchange and Spanish Stock Exchanges and will comply with applicable EU and UK market-abuse rules.

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