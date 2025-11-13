Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
13.11.2025 11:40:00
IBM Pushes Ahead in the Quantum Computing Race
Fresh on the heels of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) advancing to the second stage of the Quantum Computing Benchmarking Initiative led by DARPA, the tech giant made multiple announcements related to its quantum computing efforts on Wednesday. IBM continues to expect quantum advantage, or when a quantum computer can outperform a classical computer in a specific computation, by the end of 2026, and fault-tolerant quantum computing by 2029. The company also detailed multiple quantum hardware innovations.Image source: Getty Images.IBM Quantum Nighthawk is the company's latest quantum processor, and IBM expects its architecture to enable delivering quantum advantage sometime next year. The current version of Nighthawk features 120 qubits linked together with 218 tunable couplers. A 20% increase in the number of couplers compared to IBM's last-generation quantum processor enables Nighthawk to execute circuits that are 30% more complex.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
