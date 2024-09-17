IBP’s Advanced Fiber Technology Opens Second Production Line in Bucyrus

Advanced Fiber Technology (AFT), an Installed Building Product’s (IBP) (NYSE: IBP) company, has opened the second line of its manufacturing plant in Bucyrus, Ohio. This expansion will increase the production of high-performance, reliable Carbon-Smart™ Loose-Fill Cellulose Insulation and support local economic growth.

This $5.5 million project includes a $4.75 million investment in cutting-edge technology, robotics, and automation for the wastepaper conversion industry. It also enhances AFT’s ability to meet the growing demand for its products.

AFT's Carbon-Smart™ Loose-Fill Cellulose Insulation is an environmentally responsible product made from over 85% recycled content, primarily recycled newsprint and cardboard.

"The new manufacturing line is backed by safe and efficient technology, enhancing our operations and advancing our mission to sustainably produce high-performance products for our commercial and residential customers,” said Adam Weiser, General Manager at AFT.

"By increasing our production capacity in Bucyrus, we're not only meeting the rising demand for our high-quality insulation products but also reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative solutions across the nation,” said Jeff Edwards, President and CEO of IBP. "This investment is a testament to our confidence in the strength of our operations and our ability to serve customers effectively."

To learn more about our operations in Bucyrus, OH, check out AFT's website: https://www.advanced-fiber.com/.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 250 branch locations.

