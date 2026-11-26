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26.11.2026 23:27:05
IBT Files EU Approval Request For IBP-9414
(RTTNews) - Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT-B.ST) announced on Thursday that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its drug candidate IBP-9414, marking a significant step towards potential commercialisation across the European market.
The application is under the EMA's centralized review, with a decision expected in about 18 months, followed by European Commission approval.
IBP-9414 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA. The candidate is being developed to address medical conditions affecting premature infants. Results from its Phase 3 Connection study showed a 27 percent reduction in all-cause mortality compared with placebo.
IBT-B.ST closed Thursday's trading at SEK 66.70, down SEK 3.20 or 4.58 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.
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