|
13.05.2024 14:41:29
Icahn Enterprises Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp., said on Monday that it intends to begin a private offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030.
The net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially redeem the 6.375 percent senior unsecured notes due 2025.
The notes will be issued under an indenture by and among the issuers, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., as guarantor, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and will be guaranteed by the Guarantor, the company said in a statement.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Icahn Enterprisesmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Ausblick: Icahn Enterprises informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.24
|Ausblick: Icahn Enterprises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)