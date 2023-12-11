|
11.12.2023 22:38:06
ICF Awarded $78 Mln Task Order By USDA
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has awarded a $78 million task order to ICF International, Inc. (ICFI), in partnership with Xentity Corp, to modernize wildfire management services and applications.
The task order has been awarded under ICF's General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule, with ICF as the team lead.
The project has a term of seven years, including a one-year base and six 12-month option periods.
The ICF team will be using their expertise to modernize the Fire and Aviation Management Enterprise Geospatial Portal (EGP), a vital resource for standardized geospatial information on wildfire activities.
The team will create a seamless, scalable solution, "EGP Next Gen," that will empower the wildland fire community to swiftly make data-driven decisions in a mission-critical environment, and will be using a human-centered design approach to achieve this goal.
This project follows the recent announcement of a $30 million blanket purchase agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which also drew on ICF's extensive disaster management and climate expertise.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ICF International Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Ausblick: ICF International öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ICF International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: ICF International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ICF International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu ICF International Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ICF International Inc
|129,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.