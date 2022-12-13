ICON recognised as leading contract research organisation and employer by Scrip, Fierce Life Sciences, Financial Times and others

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, has been recognised with a number of coveted business and industry awards over the second half of 2022 for delivering clinical research services, alongside specialist collaborations on data, analytics and digital healthcare.

The awards include the Best Contract Research Organisation – Full-Service Providers from Scrip, marking the second consecutive time after a win in 2021. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of industry experts, each chosen for their knowledge, objectivity and credibility.

ICON’s innovation capabilities were recognised as the company won the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category in the Fierce Biotech Innovation Awards – Life Sciences 2022. The award was for ICON’s proprietary One Search tool, which uses intuitive, integrated workflow and artificial intelligence to provide access to multiple data sources to help identify optimum trial sites the first time.

In November, Icon was recognised in the Financial Times European Leader in Diversity 2023 Award List, ranked 80th out of 850 companies. The list is based on independent surveys of more than 100,000 employees across the continent. They were given the chance to evaluate their own employer’s diversity and inclusion practices and to give their perception of those adopted by other prominent employers in their respective industries. This follows recognition earlier in the year from Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for the second year running.

Overall, ICON was named on the 2022 Forbes World’s Best Employers List, which is based on a survey of 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries.

ICON CEO Steve Cutler commented on the wide range of awards: "We are pleased to be recognised across the board by industry groups and leaders as we continue our focus on healthcare intelligence. To be recognised for innovations that drive clinical research forward, build an inclusive and diverse workplace and for strong collaboration with our customers is testament to the tireless efforts of our talented employees around the globe.”

Additional industry awards and recognition

ICON also won a total of four gold awards at the 2022 MarCom Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. ICON’s Creative & Digital Services and Insight and Evidence & Value teams won a gold award in the Print Media/Marketing/Promotion/Materials category, while the Creative & Digital Services and Patient Recruitment Solutions teams won a gold award in the Digital Media/Web Video/Marketing category. Additionally, ICON’s Creative & Digital Services and Insights, Evidence & Value teams won two gold awards in the categories of Communications/Public Relations/Other – Health Equity-Multicultural and Marketing/Promotion Campaign/Branding Refresh.

Technology company Medidata awarded ICON a Collaboration of the Year award for contributions to its RAVE Imaging Platform. This accolade recognises a unique partnership aimed at delivering a flexible and high-quality imaging trial experience for sites, readers and sponsors.

In October, 33 ICON staff members won awards or were finalists in numerous categories at the PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year Americas Awards, including Experienced Contract Research Associate, Clinical Trial Manager, Global Project Manager, Start-up—Single, Start-up—Team, Global Project Team, and Global Partnership Team.

Further success for ICON in the closing months of 2022 came from wins in the Sales Promotion category and the Poster Design category at the 2022 Health + Wellness Design Awards hosted by Graphic Design USA, as well as the Established Irish Investor in Asia Award from Asia Matters.

A full list of ICON’s industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

