ICON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON continued its positive momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 7.6% constant currency revenue growth year over year, and delivering on our full-year financial outlook in a dynamic market environment. We saw solid demand across our portfolio of services, resulting in backlog growth of 8.7% on a year over year basis. The combination of strong underlying operational performance and focused cost management delivered outstanding adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 22% and adjusted earnings per share1 growth of 19% on a year-over-year basis in quarter four.

As we turn to 2023, demand for our services has continued as we remain focused on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and further invest in our comprehensive offering to deliver enhanced outcomes in clinical development. As such, we are reaffirming our previously announced financial outlook for the full year 2023, with revenue guidance in the range of $7,940 - $8,340 million and adjusted earnings per share1 guidance in the range of $12.40 - $13.05.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Gross business wins in the quarter were $2,705 million and cancellations were $355 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,350 million and a book to bill of 1.20.

Revenue for quarter four was $1,962 million. This represents an increase of 4.3% on prior year adjusted revenue or 7.6% on a constant currency organic basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $117.4 million resulting in $1.42 diluted earnings per share in quarter four 2022 compared to $0.92 diluted earnings per share in quarter four 2021. Adjusted net income1 attributable to the Group for the quarter was $257.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.13 compared to $2.63 per share in quarter four 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for quarter four was $405 million or 20.6% of revenue, a year on year increase of 21.8%.

Full Year 2022 Results

Gross business wins were $10,991 million and cancellations were $1,542 million. This resulted in net business wins of $9,450 million and a book to bill of 1.22.

Full year revenue was $7,741.4 million. This represents an increase of 41.2% on prior year revenue or 45.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $505.3 million resulting in GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.13 for the full year 2022 compared to $2.25 GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021. Adjusted net income1 attributable to the Group was $968.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $11.75 compared to $9.65 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1,479.5 million or 19.1% of revenue, a year on year increase of 52.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the year was $563.3 million. During the year, $142.2 million was spent on capital expenditure. At December 31, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $288.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $609.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $752.2 million at December 31, 2021. During the year, $800 million of Term Loan B payments were made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

Other Information

Colin Shannon resigned from the Board of Directors in December 2022, having served as a non-executive director since the completion of the PRA Health Sciences transaction in July 2021. Ciaran Murray, Chairman of the Board, commented, "I would like to thank Colin for his service to ICON, and his support and contribution to the integration of Icon and PRA.”

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring and transaction-related / integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on February 23, 2023 at 08:00 EST [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,100 employees in 111 locations in 53 countries as at December 31, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

1 Refer to "Other Information” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, and to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliations of non-GAAP results to applicable GAAP results. Our full-year 2023 guidance adjusted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue $ 1,962,002 $ 1,885,121 $ 7,741,386 $ 5,480,826 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,380,679 1,357,303 5,527,045 3,972,612 Selling, general and administrative expense 226,753 202,716 778,753 585,330 Depreciation and amortization 142,228 139,670 569,513 314,987 Transaction and integration-related expenses 10,725 15,954 39,695 198,263 Restructuring (1,747 ) 24,943 31,143 31,105 Total costs and expenses 1,758,638 1,740,586 6,946,149 5,102,297 Income from operations 203,364 144,535 795,237 378,529 Interest income 618 78 2,345 574 Interest expense (75,185 ) (52,839 ) (229,731 ) (182,423 ) Income before provision for income taxes 128,797 91,774 567,851 196,680 Provision for income taxes (10,859 ) (14,616 ) (59,411 ) (41,334 ) Income before share of earnings from equity method investments 117,938 77,158 508,440 155,346 Share of equity method investments (493 ) (690 ) (3,136 ) (2,161 ) Net income attributable to the Group $ 117,445 $ 76,468 $ 505,304 $ 153,185 Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group: Basic $ 1.44 $ 0.94 $ 6.20 $ 2.28 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.92 $ 6.13 $ 2.25 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 81,683,430 81,488,189 81,532,320 67,110,186 Diluted 82,452,097 82,827,674 82,468,363 68,068,311

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

UNAUDITED December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (in thousands) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,768 $ 752,213 Available for sale investments 1,713 1,712 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,731,388 1,342,770 Unbilled revenue 957,655 623,121 Other receivables 63,658 56,760 Prepayments and other current assets 137,094 114,323 Income taxes receivable 48,790 50,299 Total current assets 3,229,066 2,941,198 Non-current Assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 350,320 336,444 Goodwill 8,971,670 9,037,931 Intangible assets 4,278,659 4,710,843 Operating right-of-use assets 153,832 198,123 Other receivables 70,790 70,557 Income taxes receivable 21,380 18,637 Deferred tax asset 76,930 48,392 Equity method investments — 2,373 Investments in equity- long term 32,631 22,592 Total Assets $ 17,185,278 $ 17,387,090 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 81,194 $ 90,764 Unearned revenue 1,507,449 1,323,961 Other liabilities 1,005,025 949,629 Income taxes payable 41,783 59,433 Current bank credit lines and loan facilities 55,150 55,150 Total current liabilities 2,690,601 2,478,937 Non-current Liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities 4,599,037 5,381,162 Lease liabilities 131,644 159,483 Non-current other liabilities 38,260 42,596 Non-current income taxes payable 239,188 172,109 Deferred tax liability 988,585 1,085,976 Total Liabilities 8,687,315 9,320,263 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,723,555 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. 6,649 6,640 Additional paid-in capital 6,840,306 6,733,910 Other undenominated capital 1,162 1,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income (171,538 ) (90,937 ) Retained earnings 1,821,384 1,416,080 Total Shareholders' Equity 8,497,963 8,066,827 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,185,278 $ 17,387,090

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 505,304 $ 153,185 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 569,513 314,987 Impairment of long lived assets 28,767 20,037 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 45,215 45,339 Loss on equity method investments 3,136 2,161 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 17,749 12,890 Stock compensation expense 70,523 133,844 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 14,434 Deferred taxes (124,985 ) (60,616 ) Unrealised FX (13,009 ) (6,054 ) Loss on issuance of debt — 59,460 Other non-cash items 11,324 4,480 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (420,695 ) 113,513 Unbilled revenue (332,592 ) (17,656 ) Unearned revenue 192,944 (69,121 ) Other net assets 10,121 108,259 Net cash provided by operating activities 563,315 829,142 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (142,160 ) (93,750 ) Purchase of subsidiary undertakings — (5,914,475 ) Purchase of equity method investments — (2,450 ) Loan to equity method investment — (10,000 ) Sale of available for sale investments 481 497 Purchase of available for sale investments (482 ) (480 ) Proceeds from investments in equity – long term 1,906 500 Purchase of investments in equity - long term (5,612 ) (4,077 ) Net cash used in investing activities (145,867 ) (6,024,235 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Financing costs — (30,328 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 35,844 118,589 Share issue costs (17 ) (853 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares (99,983 ) — Share repurchase costs (17 ) — Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities 75,000 5,905,100 Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities (875,000 ) (877,780 ) Net cash used in financing activities (864,173 ) 5,114,728 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash (16,720 ) (7,727 ) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (463,445 ) (88,092 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 752,213 840,305 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 288,768 $ 752,213

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted revenue Revenue, as reported $ 1,962,002 $ 1,885,121 $ 7,741,386 $ 5,480,826 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) — (4,000 ) — — Adjusted revenue $ 1,962,002 $ 1,881,121 $ 7,741,386 $ 5,480,826 Adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group $ 117,445 $ 76,468 $ 505,304 $ 153,185 Share of equity method investments 493 690 3,136 2,161 Provision for income taxes 10,859 14,616 59,411 41,334 Net interest expense (b) 74,567 52,761 227,386 181,849 Depreciation and amortization 142,228 139,670 569,513 314,987 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 15,047 19,410 69,889 61,397 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d) 35,399 (7,968 ) (25,997 ) (14,314 ) Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) — (4,000 ) — — Restructuring (e) (1,747 ) 24,943 31,143 31,105 Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f) 10,725 15,954 39,695 198,263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 405,016 $ 332,544 $ 1,479,480 $ 969,967 Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group Net income attributable to the Group $ 117,445 $ 76,468 $ 505,304 $ 153,185 Provision for income taxes 10,859 14,616 59,411 41,334 Amortisation 114,969 114,888 463,087 239,503 Stock-based compensation expense (c) 15,047 19,410 69,889 61,397 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d) 35,399 (7,968 ) (25,997 ) (14,314 ) Restructuring (e) (1,747 ) 24,943 31,143 31,105 Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a) — (4,000 ) — — Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f) 10,725 15,954 39,695 198,263 Transaction-related financing costs (g) 4,205 8,484 17,814 86,736 Adjusted tax expense (h) (49,174 ) (44,798 ) (191,667 ) (130,791 ) Adjusted net income attributable to the Group $ 257,728 $ 217,997 $ 968,679 $ 666,419 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 82,452,097 82,827,674 82,468,363 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group $ 3.13 $ 2.63 $ 11.75 $ 9.65

(a) Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent charge to revenue in connection with business combinations (b) Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt. (c) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). (d) Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. (e) Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization. (f) Transaction-related / integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. (g) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. (h) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

