ICON Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON continued its positive momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 7.6% constant currency revenue growth year over year, and delivering on our full-year financial outlook in a dynamic market environment. We saw solid demand across our portfolio of services, resulting in backlog growth of 8.7% on a year over year basis. The combination of strong underlying operational performance and focused cost management delivered outstanding adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 22% and adjusted earnings per share1 growth of 19% on a year-over-year basis in quarter four.
As we turn to 2023, demand for our services has continued as we remain focused on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and further invest in our comprehensive offering to deliver enhanced outcomes in clinical development. As such, we are reaffirming our previously announced financial outlook for the full year 2023, with revenue guidance in the range of $7,940 - $8,340 million and adjusted earnings per share1 guidance in the range of $12.40 - $13.05.”
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Gross business wins in the quarter were $2,705 million and cancellations were $355 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,350 million and a book to bill of 1.20.
Revenue for quarter four was $1,962 million. This represents an increase of 4.3% on prior year adjusted revenue or 7.6% on a constant currency organic basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $117.4 million resulting in $1.42 diluted earnings per share in quarter four 2022 compared to $0.92 diluted earnings per share in quarter four 2021. Adjusted net income1 attributable to the Group for the quarter was $257.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.13 compared to $2.63 per share in quarter four 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA1 for quarter four was $405 million or 20.6% of revenue, a year on year increase of 21.8%.
Full Year 2022 Results
Gross business wins were $10,991 million and cancellations were $1,542 million. This resulted in net business wins of $9,450 million and a book to bill of 1.22.
Full year revenue was $7,741.4 million. This represents an increase of 41.2% on prior year revenue or 45.4% on a constant currency basis.
GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $505.3 million resulting in GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.13 for the full year 2022 compared to $2.25 GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021. Adjusted net income1 attributable to the Group was $968.7 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $11.75 compared to $9.65 per share for the equivalent prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1,479.5 million or 19.1% of revenue, a year on year increase of 52.5%.
Cash generated from operating activities for the year was $563.3 million. During the year, $142.2 million was spent on capital expenditure. At December 31, 2022, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $288.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $609.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $752.2 million at December 31, 2021. During the year, $800 million of Term Loan B payments were made resulting in a net indebtedness balance of $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022.
Other Information
Colin Shannon resigned from the Board of Directors in December 2022, having served as a non-executive director since the completion of the PRA Health Sciences transaction in July 2021. Ciaran Murray, Chairman of the Board, commented, "I would like to thank Colin for his service to ICON, and his support and contribution to the integration of Icon and PRA.”
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring and transaction-related / integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.
ICON will hold a conference call on February 23, 2023 at 08:00 EST [13:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,100 employees in 111 locations in 53 countries as at December 31, 2022. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.
Refer to "Other Information” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, and to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for reconciliations of non-GAAP results to applicable GAAP results. Our full-year 2023 guidance adjusted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
ICON plc
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Revenue
$
1,962,002
1,885,121
7,741,386
5,480,826
Costs and expenses:
Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization)
1,380,679
|
5,527,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,725
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
203,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
128,797
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
(10,859
|
Income before share of earnings from equity method investments
117,938
|
|
|
Share of equity method investments
(493
|
Net income attributable to the Group
|
|
76,468
505,304
|
|
Basic
|
|
0.94
|
Diluted
|
|
0.92
$
|
Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding:
Basic
81,683,430
|
|
|
67,110,186
Diluted
82,452,097
|
|
|
ICON plc
UNAUDITED
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
752,213
Available for sale investments
1,713
|
|
|
|
|
Unbilled revenue
957,655
|
|
|
|
|
Prepayments and other current assets
137,094
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
3,229,066
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
350,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
90,764
Unearned revenue
1,507,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current Liabilities:
Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities
4,599,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity:
Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
81,723,555 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
81,554,683 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021.
6,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
1,821,384
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
ICON plc
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
569,513
|
Impairment of long lived assets
28,767
|
Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets
45,215
|
Loss on equity method investments
3,136
|
Amortization of financing costs and debt discount
17,749
|
Stock compensation expense
70,523
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
|
Deferred taxes
(124,985
Unrealised FX
(13,009
Loss on issuance of debt
—
|
Other non-cash items
11,324
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(420,695
Unbilled revenue
(332,592
Unearned revenue
192,944
|
Other net assets
10,121
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
563,315
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(142,160
Purchase of subsidiary undertakings
—
|
Purchase of equity method investments
—
|
Loan to equity method investment
—
|
Sale of available for sale investments
481
|
Purchase of available for sale investments
(482
Proceeds from investments in equity – long term
1,906
|
Purchase of investments in equity - long term
(5,612
Net cash used in investing activities
(145,867
Cash flows from financing activities:
Financing costs
—
|
Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation
35,844
|
Share issue costs
(17
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(99,983
Share repurchase costs
(17
Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities
75,000
|
Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities
(875,000
Net cash used in financing activities
(864,173
Effect of exchange rate movements on cash
(16,720
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
(463,445
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
752,213
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
ICON plc
|
Adjusted revenue
|
Revenue, as reported
|
|
1,885,121
|
7,741,386
$
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
—
|
Adjusted revenue
|
|
1,881,121
|
7,741,386
$
|
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to the Group
|
|
76,468
|
505,304
$
|
Share of equity method investments
493
|
|
3,136
|
Provision for income taxes
10,859
|
|
59,411
|
Net interest expense (b)
74,567
|
|
227,386
|
Depreciation and amortization
142,228
|
|
569,513
|
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
15,047
|
|
69,889
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
35,399
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
—
|
Restructuring (e)
(1,747
Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f)
10,725
|
|
39,695
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
332,544
|
1,479,480
$
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
Net income attributable to the Group
|
|
76,468
|
505,304
$
|
Provision for income taxes
10,859
|
|
59,411
|
41,334
|
|
Amortisation
|
|
114,969
|
|
|
114,888
|
|
|
|
463,087
|
|
|
239,503
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense (c)
|
|
15,047
|
|
|
19,410
|
|
|
|
69,889
|
|
|
61,397
|
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (d)
|
|
35,399
|
|
|
(7,968
|
)
|
|
|
(25,997
|
)
|
|
(14,314
|
)
|
Restructuring (e)
|
|
(1,747
|
)
|
|
24,943
|
|
|
|
31,143
|
|
|
31,105
|
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Transaction-related / integration-related costs (f)
|
|
10,725
|
|
|
15,954
|
|
|
|
39,695
|
|
|
198,263
|
|
Transaction-related financing costs (g)
|
|
4,205
|
|
|
8,484
|
|
|
|
17,814
|
|
|
86,736
|
|
Adjusted tax expense (h)
|
|
(49,174
|
)
|
|
(44,798
|
)
|
|
|
(191,667
|
)
|
|
(130,791
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to the Group
|
$
|
257,728
|
|
$
|
217,997
|
|
|
$
|
968,679
|
|
$
|
666,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding
|
|
82,452,097
|
|
|
82,827,674
|
|
|
|
82,468,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group
|
$
|
3.13
|
|
$
|
2.63
|
|
|
$
|
11.75
|
|
$
|
9.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Acquisition related deferred revenue adjustment represents non-cash adjustments resulting from the revaluation of deferred revenue and the subsequent charge to revenue in connection with business combinations
|
(b)
|
Net interest expense includes losses on modification or extinguishment of debt.
|
(c)
|
Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).
|
(d)
|
Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
|
(e)
|
Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization.
|
(f)
|
Transaction-related / integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions, share-based compensation expense related to the acceleration of share-based compensation awards and replacement share-based awards, contingent consideration valuation adjustments, and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.
|
(g)
|
Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.
|
(h)
|
Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005853/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Icon PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Icon stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Icon stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Icon zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.22
|Ausblick: Icon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Icon stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)