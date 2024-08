ICU Medical Updates FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Wednesday revised its full-year 2024 financial guidance. It now expects a loss of $4.38-$4.78 per share, compared to previous guidance of a loss of $4.46-$5.16 per share.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $345 million to $365 million instead of previously estimated $330 million to $370 million.