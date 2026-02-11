|
11.02.2026 15:11:17
Idea Acquisition Prices $350 Mln IPO
(RTTNews) - Idea Acquisition Corp. (IACOU), a special purpose acquisition company focused on software businesses leveraging large language models and artificial intelligence tools, on Wednesday, has announced the pricing of its $350 million initial public offering.
The company will issue 35,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
The units are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "IACOU" on February 11, 2026, with closing expected on February 12, 2026, subject to customary conditions.
Once separated, the shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "IACO" and "IACOW," respectively. Each whole warrant will be exercisable at $11.50 per share.
Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.