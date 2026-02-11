11.02.2026 15:11:17

Idea Acquisition Prices $350 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - Idea Acquisition Corp. (IACOU), a special purpose acquisition company focused on software businesses leveraging large language models and artificial intelligence tools, on Wednesday, has announced the pricing of its $350 million initial public offering.

The company will issue 35,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.

The units are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "IACOU" on February 11, 2026, with closing expected on February 12, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Once separated, the shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "IACO" and "IACOW," respectively. Each whole warrant will be exercisable at $11.50 per share.

Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen