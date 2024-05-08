Identiv, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$4.56 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$2.72 million, or -$0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $22.49 million from $26.00 million last year.

Identiv, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$4.56 Mln. vs. -$2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.21 vs. -$0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $22.49 Mln vs. $26.00 Mln last year.