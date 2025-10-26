:be Aktie
If I Could Buy Only 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock Over the Next 10 Years, This Would Be It (Hint: Not Nvidia)
The dawn of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been something of a windfall for the Magnificent Seven stocks, as these tech titans were already well-versed in earlier forms of AI. The popular collective, made up of Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Tesla, ran circles around the broader market in recent years, becoming the toast of Wall Street in the process.Nvidia has become the de facto poster child for AI thanks to its pioneering work in graphics processing units (GPUs), which provide the computational horsepower that underpins most AI models. The stock represents a significant portion of my personal portfolio, and I expect Nvidia to beat the market for the foreseeable future.So, you might be surprised to learn that if I could buy just one Magnificent Seven stock to hold for the next 10 years, it wouldn't be Nvidia. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
