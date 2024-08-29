|
29.08.2024 12:15:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Over the Next Decade, This Would Be It (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Believe it or not, semiconductor chips are used for applications well beyond powering smart devices and electronics. For this reason, it's not entirely surprising that semiconductor stocks have been particularly big winners as the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution pushes forward.Among leading chip companies, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stands out as the 800-pound gorilla right now. But with shares up 651% since August 2022, investors may want to consider what opportunities exist in the chip realm besides Nvidia.Let's dig into how Nvidia propelled itself into being the world's top chip business, and assess why another stock may be the better buy in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
