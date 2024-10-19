|
19.10.2024 08:45:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock in October, This Would Be It
The "Magnificent Seven" is a fun moniker used to collectively describe the world's largest technology companies. Members of the exclusive club include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).If Tesla looks a little out of place on this list, that's because it kind of is. High inflation and rising interest rates have been particularly demanding for Tesla's electric vehicle (EV) empire over the last couple of years.While these macroeconomic forces appear to be trending in a more positive direction, the recent sell-off in Tesla stock following the company's highly anticipated, yet somewhat of a letdown Robotaxi reveal earlier this month suggests that investors may see the company's future as rather ambiguous. With third-quarter earnings slotted for Oct. 23, expectations are undoubtedly sky high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
