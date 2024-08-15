|
15.08.2024 15:12:00
If I Could Own Just 1 Stock in a Stock Market Sell-Off, This Would Be It
At any given time, I own about 40 different stocks in my portfolio. They have a wide spectrum of risk levels, ranging from large blue chip stocks to small, relatively speculative positions.To be sure, most of my portfolio is designed so I don't have to be too worried during a stock market sell-off. Of my 10 largest positions, I'm quite confident that their businesses, not necessarily their stock prices, would be absolutely fine if the market dropped, or even if the economy fell into a deep recession.Having said that, there is one that is a clear standout as a great stock to own in a market sell-off, and that's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Not only is Berkshire's business designed to weather even the worst economic storm, but the company is set up to emerge from any market sell-off, correction, or even full-blown crash in even better shape than it went in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!