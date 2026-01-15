:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
15.01.2026 16:30:00
If I Could Own Only 1 Quantum Computing Stock in 2026, This Would Be It
There are a handful of companies all pushing us toward the next big advancement in processing capabilities. Quantum computing promises to solve problems that are physically impossible with classical computers and their strict binary inputs and outputs. Researchers could use them for drug discovery, or to improve material design in construction, or provide stronger cybersecurity (or crack cybersecurity), or even just get a more accurate weather forecast.As such, there's a lot of excitement surrounding companies that design and build quantum computing systems. Companies including Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) have seen their share prices soar over the last few years as investors pile into the pure-play stocks. But another company stands out as the best quantum computing stock to own for long-term investors.
