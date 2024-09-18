|
18.09.2024 17:33:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Micron Technology at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
Computer memory has been a lucrative business for decades, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) was always an important supplier of those crucial chips. The company was formed in 1978, made its first memory chip in 1981, and entered the public stock market in 1984.Micron soared over the next 20 years. It developed many industry standards and supplied chips to game-changing devices such as home computers in the 1980s and consumer electronics in the 1990s. Along the way, it acquired memory manufacturing operations from technology giants such as Texas Instruments and Toshiba.Micron's stock soared in those giddy days, so the company executed three stock splits between 1994 and 2000. The last one was a 2-for-1 split in the spring of 2000, about two months before the dot-com bubble popped.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!