AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
18.11.2025 09:55:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Micron Technology Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is seeing strong demand for its memory and storage solutions, as data centers continue to optimize their systems for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. This has caught the attention of some investors and pushed up the stock price (although it's been a volatile ride). An investor who bought $1,000 worth of stock a year ago would currently have an investment valued at roughly $2,512.If you're considering buying the stock now, let's examine what to expect from Micron's business in 2026 and where the stock is likely to trade in the next 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
