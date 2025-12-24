AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
24.12.2025 15:00:00
If You'd Invested $1,500 In Oklo Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
If you look at Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) now, would you believe that the stock made a disastrous debut in May 2024, crashing by over 50% on the day of its listing, closing at $8.09 per share, and then remaining stuck in a sideways rut for months afterward? It was only later in 2024 that shares of Oklo bottomed out after the company signed an agreement with the Department of Energy (DOE).There's been no looking back since.If you'd invested $1,500 in Oklo stock exactly one year ago, your money would be worth around $5,700 today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
