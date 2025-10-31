Oklo Aktie
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Oklo Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Anyone who bought Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) shares during its initial public offering (IPO) probably thought it was a lost cause. The nuclear energy stock slumped by more than 50% by closing on the day of its listing on May 10, 2024, and remained range-bound for nearly four months after the IPO.Then came the plot twist.Oklo finalized an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in late September 2024, gaining access to a site in Idaho to build and deploy the first commercial advanced fission nuclear power plant in the U.S.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
