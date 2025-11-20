AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
|
20.11.2025 04:20:00
If You'd Invested $500 in Beyond Meat Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
You should look at your stock investments periodically to see how they are performing. Then, you can take a deeper look at the company to make a decision about whether to stay invested.Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) stock has had a wild ride this year. If you'd invested a modest $500 a year ago, how much would you have today?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!