Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
21.12.2025 13:25:00
If You'd Invested $500 in Netflix 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
In 2015, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) had its fair share of detractors. Analysts said that it was overvalued, burning too much cash, and didn't have a unique advantage compared to its competitors.If you'd ignored those criticisms and invested $500 in Netflix stock 10 years ago, your shares would now be worth $3,834 (as of Dec. 18). The same amount invested in the S&P 500 would've grown to $1,659. The streaming service's success demonstrates that it did have a unique advantage that some analysts overlooked.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!