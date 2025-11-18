AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
18.11.2025 17:48:39
If You'd Invested $500 in Quantum Computing Stock 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Quantum computing has been one of the fastest-emerging technologies in the past few years (second only to artificial intelligence). Quantum computing technology has been around for several years, but recent developments -- such as increased computing power and breakthroughs in error corrections -- have sparked renewed interest from investors and governments looking to stay ahead of the curve with this technology.One of the biggest beneficiaries of these new developments has been the appropriately named Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT), also referred to as QCI. Over the past 12 months (ending Nov. 18), the stock's price has jumped 286%, so a $500 investment made a year ago would be worth $1,920 now.Not too shabby.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
