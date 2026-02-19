19.02.2026 07:22:21

IGO H1 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - IGO Ltd. (IGO.AX, IPGDF, IIDDY), an Australian-based mining and exploration company, on Wednesday reported net loss narrowed in the first half compared with the previous year's loss.

For the first half of the full year 2026, net loss attributable to members of the company narrowed to A$34.1 million from A$782.1 million in the previous year.

Loss attributable to the Company's ordinary equity holders came in at A$4.50, down from A$103.28 last year.

Underlying net loss narrowed to A$39.1 million from A$84.7 million in the previous year.

Underlying EBITDA came in at a profit of A$49.2 million from loss of A$82 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to A$194.1 million from A$ 284 million in the previous year.

IGO is currently 4.82% lesser at AUD 7.90 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nikkei am Donnerstag in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen