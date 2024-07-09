|
09.07.2024 22:23:44
Illumina Buys Fluent BioSciences
(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday said it has acquired Fluent BioSciences, developer of an emerging and highly differentiated single-cell technology.
"The addition of Fluent BioSciences to Illumina will provide significant and new capabilities to our customers in a key growth area and advances our multiomics growth strategy," said Steven Barnard, chief technology officer of Illumina. "Single-cell research opens doors to new areas of discovery, and Fluent's innovative, accessible, and flexible single-cell method will accelerate our ability to deliver full multiomics solutions for our customers."
Fluent's single-cell analysis technology eliminates the need for complex, expensive instrumentation and microfluidic consumables.
The acquisition closed on July 9, 2024, and has been funded with cash on hand.
