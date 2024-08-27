27.08.2024 15:40:58

Illumina's Cancer Biomarker Test With Two Companion Diagnostics Gets FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its in vitro diagnostic (IVD) TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive test and its first two companion diagnostic (CDx) indications.

This single test interrogates over 500 genes to profile a patient's solid tumor, helping to increase the likelihood of identifying an immuno-oncology biomarker or clinically actionable biomarkers that enable targeted therapy options or clinical trial enrollment.

TSO Comprehensive is FDA approved as a CDx to identify adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors who are positive for neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusions that may benefit from treatment with Bayer's VITRAKVI (larotrectinib).

The test is also approved to identify adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that may benefit from treatment with Lilly's RETEVMO (selpercatinib).

"FDA approval for TruSight Oncology Comprehensive with accompanying companion diagnostics marks an awaited milestone for our oncology customers and community," said Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina. "We are committed to partnering with industry leaders like Bayer and Lilly to advance cancer diagnostics and help broaden access to precision oncology for more patients."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Illumina Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Illumina Inc. 116,88 0,05% Illumina Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger warten vor NVIDIA-Zahlen ab: ATX-Anleger agieren zunächst vorsichtig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gehen Anleger wenig deutliche Engagements ein. Am deutschen Markt ist unterdessen ein Plus zu sehen. In Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen