|
12.04.2024 15:31:56
Illumina's Divestment Plan For Grail Receives Approval From European Commission
(RTTNews) - Friday, Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced that its divestment plan for Grail has received approval from the European Commission.
The method of divestment has not been finalized, but the company is exploring options such as a trade sale or a capital markets transaction.
If a capital markets transaction is pursued, Illumina will need to provide Grail with two-and-a-half years of funding, estimated at around $1 billion based on Grail's long-range plan.
Illumina stated that it is eager to collaborate with the European Commission to finalize terms in line with the divestment plan and aims to conclude these terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Illumina Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Illumina-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Illumina-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Dienstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Illumina-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Illumina von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Börsianer in New York warten auf Impulse: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Nachmittag um Vortagesschluss (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Montagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Illumina Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen