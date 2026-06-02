Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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02.06.2026 23:05:00
I'm Calling It: NuScale Power Is a Buy Before November
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) just reported earnings in early May. No shocking disclosures were revealed, but the nuclear stock did drop some nuggets worth paying attention to.The two biggest updates dealt with the two biggest projects in NuScale's pipeline: a 6 gigawatt nuclear system in the U.S., and a 462 megawatt system in Romania. Neither of these projects have entered the construction phase. In fact, both are still waiting for clear financing updates that will clear up how exactly these projects will be paid for.Until those financing decisions are finalized, the market will price NuScale stock at a discount given the extreme remaining uncertainty that these small modular reactor (SMR) systems will ever see the light of day. Here's the thing: We could gain a lot of clarity regarding these concerns by November of this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)