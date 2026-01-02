Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
|
02.01.2026 18:03:00
I'm Looking at Royal Caribbean Stock in 2026. You Should Too
The new year has just begun, and I'm starting a new investing journey on this first trading day of 2026. All year long, I'm planning to look at stocks that have escaped many investors' attention, both on Wall Street and here in the Motley Fool universe of stock recommendation services. My first stock for what I'm calling my Voyager Portfolio is Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), as the cruise-line operator has impressed me with its comeback after many investors left it and its industry peers for dead during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.Articles in the coming days will drill down on Royal Caribbean's financial condition and its future prospects as a growth stock. Here, though, let's get better acquainted with the cruise industry and Royal Caribbean's part in it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!