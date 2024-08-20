Immersion Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Immersion Corporation ("Immersion”, the "Company”, "we”, "us” or "our”) (Nasdaq: IMMR), a leading provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary1:

• Total revenues of $99.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. • GAAP net income attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders was $28.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. • GAAP operating expenses of $33.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $25.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders was $37.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. • Total stockholders' equity attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders was $230.3 million compared to $183.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Immersion Corporation Segment Standalone Financial Summary:

• Immersion Corporation royalty and license revenue was $52.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. • Immersion Corporation standalone Non-GAAP stockholders’ equity increased $53.0 million to $236.1 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $183.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

1 On June 10, 2024, the Company closed certain transactions with Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. ("Barnes & Noble Education”). As part of the transactions, the Company acquired 42% of all outstanding common shares of Barnes & Noble Education, as well as control over Barnes & Noble Education through the five Immersion-appointed board seats. The financial information presented in the press release includes the consolidated financial information of Barnes & Noble Education from the period of June 10, 2024 through June 30, 2024. The Company owns approximately 11 million shares of Barnes & Noble Education's common stock upon the close of this transaction.

"The second quarter was very strong for the Company,” said Eric Singer, Chairman and CEO. "We continue to work to protect and monetize our intellectual property. We were also able to take advantage of our strong and liquid balance sheet to make an important investment in Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED). Notably, Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders equity has increased by more than $50 million so far in 2024 to $236.1 million as of June 30, 20242. We will continue to seek to drive long-term shareholder value from a position of strength and through thoughtful capital allocation,” added Singer.

The ninth quarterly dividend, in the amount of $0.045 per share, will be paid on October 18, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2024. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to further review and approval by the Board of Directors (the "Board”) in accordance with applicable law. The Board reserves the right to adjust or withdraw the quarterly dividend in future periods as it reviews the Company’s capital allocation strategy from time-to-time.

About Immersion Corporation

Immersion Corporation (Nasdaq: IMMR) was incorporated in 1993 in California and reincorporated in Delaware in 1999.

The Company is a leading provider of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The Company accelerates and scales haptic experiences by providing haptic technology for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

2 See Reconciliation of GAAP total stockholders’ equity attributable to Immersion Corporation Stockholders to Immersion standalone Non GAAP stockholders’ equity for more detail.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company discloses certain non-GAAP information, such as Non-GAAP net income attributable to Immersion stockholders, Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share attributable to Immersion stockholders, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders’ equity because it is useful in understanding the Company’s performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, restructuring expense, business acquisition related costs and other nonrecurring charges that many investors feel may obscure the Company’s true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates,” "believes,” "expects,” "intends,” "may,” "can,” "will,” "places,” "estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s focus on protecting its intellectual property, either through the execution of new or renewal license agreements or by proactive enforcement continuing to pursue thoughtful capital allocation to increase long-term stockholder value, and the timing of any dividend payments.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the inability to predict the outcome of any litigation, the costs associated with any litigation and the risks related to our business, both direct and indirect, of initiating litigation, unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company’s products or third party products incorporating the Company’s technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of

Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), Barnes & Noble Education’s Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended April 27, 2024, as filed with the SEC, and Immersion’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner” or "partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

(IMMR – C)

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Immersion Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,932 $ 56,071 Investments - current 97,614 104,291 Accounts receivable, net 18,235 2,241 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,647 9,847 153,428 172,450 Barnes & Noble Education Cash and cash equivalents 6,855 — Accounts receivable, net 122,797 — Merchandise inventories, net 353,454 — Textbook rental Inventories, net 9,288 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,819 — 525,213 — Total current assets 678,641 172,450 Immersion Property and equipment, net 166 211 Investments - noncurrent 45,163 33,350 Long-term deposits 6,310 6,231 Deferred tax assets 3,343 3,343 Other assets - noncurrent 33,775 146 88,757 43,281 Barnes & Noble Education Property and equipment, net 117,808 — Intangible assets, net 94,786 — Goodwill 14,220 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 182,292 — Other assets - noncurrent 11,162 — 420,268 — Total assets $ 1,187,666 $ 215,731

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Immersion Accounts payable $ 81 $ 47 Accrued compensation 2,850 3,127 Deferred revenue - current 12,082 4,239 Other current liabilities 27,605 11,900 42,618 19,313 Barnes & Noble Education Accounts payable 217,173 — Accrued liabilities 69,638 — Deferred revenue - current 8,159 — Operating lease liabilities - current 100,221 — 395,191 — Total current liabilities 437,809 19,313 Immersion Deferred revenue - noncurrent 8,665 8,390 Other long-term liabilities 4,959 4,926 13,624 13,316 Barnes & Noble Education Deferred tax liabilities - noncurrent 636 — Operating lease - noncurrent 107,400 — Other long-term liabilities 12,240 — Deferred revenue - noncurrent 3,393 — Long-term borrowings 186,644 — 310,313 — Total liabilities 761,746 32,629 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders 230,272 183,102 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 195,648 — Total stockholders' equity 425,920 183,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,187,666 $ 215,731

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Immersion Royalty and license $ 52,403 $ 6,983 $ 96,250 $ 14,057 Barnes & Noble Education Product and other 45,073 — 45,073 — Rental income 1,948 — 1,948 — Total revenues 99,424 6,983 143,271 14,057 Cost of sale (excludes depreciation and amortization expense): Barnes & Noble Education Product and other 39,675 — 39,675 — Rental income 1,131 — 1,131 — 40,806 — 40,806 — Operating expenses: Immersion Selling and administrative expenses 14,175 3,870 41,408 7,685 Barnes & Noble Education Selling and administrative expenses 14,519 — 14,519 — Depreciation and amortization expense 2,140 — 2,140 Restructuring and other charges 2,378 — 2,378 — 19,037 — 19,037 — Total operating expenses 33,212 3,870 60,445 7,685 Operating income 25,406 3,113 42,020 6,372 Interest and other income (loss), net 4,609 6,759 12,715 13,285 Interest expense (901 ) — (901 ) — Income before provision for income taxes 29,114 9,872 53,834 19,657 Provision for income taxes (8,178 ) (2,844 ) (14,243 ) (4,351 ) Net income $ 20,936 $ 7,028 $ 39,591 $ 15,306 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,009 ) — (8,009 ) — Net income attributable to Immersion stockholders $ 28,945 $ 7,028 $ 47,600 $ 15,306 Diluted income per common share attributable to Immersion stockholders $ 0.89 $ 0.21 $ 1.47 $ 0.47 Shares used in calculating diluted net income per share 32,525 32,810 32,407 32,839

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP net income attributable to Immersion stockholders to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Immersion stockholders (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 20231 2024 20231 GAAP net income attributable to Immersion stockholders $ 28,945 $ 7,028 $ 47,600 $ 15,306 Add: Stock-based compensation 1,192 760 2,268 1,707 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,155 21 2,173 42 Restructuring expense and other charges 2,407 125 2,438 312 Business acquisition related costs 2,283 — 2,283 — Other nonrecurring charges 10 481 53 560 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Immersion stockholders $ 36,992 $ 8,415 $ 56,815 $ 17,927 Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share attributable to Immersion stockholder $ 1.14 $ 0.26 $ 1.75 $ 0.55 Shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Immersion stockholder 32,525 32,810 32,407 32,839

1 In order to provide for better comparability between periods and a better understanding of underlying trends. The Non-GAAP information above includes an updated presentation of the prior year 2023.

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses $ 33,212 $ 3,870 $ 60,445 $ 7,685 Adjustments to GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (1,192 ) (760 ) (2,268 ) (1,707 ) Depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment (2,155 ) (21 ) (2,173 ) (42 ) Restructuring expense charges (2,407 ) (125 ) (2,438 ) (312 ) Business acquisition related costs (2,283 ) — (2,283 ) — Other nonrecurring charges (10 ) (481 ) (53 ) (560 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,165 $ 2,483 $ 51,230 $ 5,064

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Immersion Corporation Stockholders to Non-GAAP Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders’ equity (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Immersion Corporation stockholders $ 230,272 $ 183,102 Adjusted for Barnes & Noble Education's net loss attributable to Immersion stockholders 5,800 — Immersion standalone Non-GAAP stockholders' equity $ 236,072 $ 183,102

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820975596/en/