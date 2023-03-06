Immersion Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Xiaomi in Germany, France and India

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today announced that it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against several companies of the Xiaomi-Group in Germany, France and India. Immersion filed complaints against Xiaomi-Group companies and their agents in the Düsseldorf Regional Court in Germany, the Tribunal judiciaire de Paris (Paris First Instance Civil Court) in France, and the High Court of Delhi, at New Delhi, in India.

The complaints allege that Xiaomi’s smartphones, including the Xiaomi 12, infringe Immersion’s patents that cover various uses of haptic effects in connection with such smartphones. Immersion is seeking injunctions that would allow Immersion to prohibit Xiaomi from selling the infringing smartphones in Germany, France and India, as well as costs and damages as compensation for such infringement.

"Immersion and its employees are proud of its rich history of almost 30 years of inventing innovative haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with products and experience the digital world around them. Our intellectual property is relevant to many of the most important ways in which haptic technology is and can be deployed, and, in the case of smartphones, haptics is crucial to an immersive user experience. Many of our licensed customers are market leaders that benefit from our technology,” said Eric Singer, CEO of Immersion.

"While we are pleased to see that Xiaomi, like many leading mobile OEMs, has embraced the value of haptics and has adopted our technology in smartphones, it is imperative that we protect our business against infringement of our intellectual property in which we have invested heavily over decades of our history,” continued Singer. "We will vigorously defend our intellectual property when it is infringed.”

The complaints against Xiaomi assert infringement of the following patents:

EP 2 463 752 B1 (German part) titled " Haptisches Feedback-System mit gespeicherten Effekten ”

” EP 2 463 752 B1 (French part) titled " Système de rendu haptique avec stockage d’effets ”

” IN 304 396 (India) titled "Haptic Feedback System With Stored Effects”

