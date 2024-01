Immix Biopharma Reveals FDA Labeling Change Notification For CAR-T Products

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX), announced on Wednesday an FDA labeling change notification for approved CAR-T products.

The company noted that "Relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis remains an unmet medical need with limited treatment options. We believe that Immix Biopharma's CAR-T candidates, with demonstrated 'Single-Day CRS' and a marked lack of neurotoxicity in our ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, will continue to exhibit a favorable tolerability profile moving forward."

NXC-201 is targeted to treat AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune indications.