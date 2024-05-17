|
Implenia further improves score in EcoVadis Sustainability Rating and maintains Gold status
Implenia maintains its Gold status in the 2024 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating with 75 points | The construction and real estate service provider thus remains an industry leader | Particularly good improvements in “Sustainable Procurement” and “Labour and Human Rights”
Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 May 2024 – Implenia has once again achieved Gold status in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2024. Scoring 75 points, an improvement on 2023’s 70 points, the construction and real estate service provider thus remains an industry leader. EcoVadis is the world’s biggest provider of sustainability ratings – assessing more than 130,000 companies from over 180 countries.
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
