Implenia further improves score in EcoVadis Sustainability Rating and maintains Gold status

17.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Implenia maintains its Gold status in the 2024 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating with 75 points | The construction and real estate service provider thus remains an industry leader | Particularly good improvements in “Sustainable Procurement” and “Labour and Human Rights” Glattpark (Opfikon), 17 May 2024 – Implenia has once again achieved Gold status in the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2024. Scoring 75 points, an improvement on 2023’s 70 points, the construction and real estate service provider thus remains an industry leader. EcoVadis is the world’s biggest provider of sustainability ratings – assessing more than 130,000 companies from over 180 countries.



“We are extremely pleased to have maintained our gold status despite the stricter evaluation criteria applied by EcoVadis,” says Anita Eckardt, Chairman of the Implenia Sustainability Committee. “More and more of our public and private sector customers look for a good EcoVadis rating when awarding projects, while investors are increasingly putting an emphasis on sustainability ratings. Our latest high score confirms our commitment to sustainable business practices and makes it easier for customers to choose us.”



Implenia has improved on the previous year, particularly in the areas of “Sustainable Procurement” and “Labour and Human Rights”. During the evaluation period, Implenia introduced a Supplier Code of Conduct and made a binding commitment to human rights, diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI). The company also achieved higher scores for Safety and HR figures than in the previous year.



As one of Implenia’s five corporate values and an integral part of its mission, sustainability is firmly embedded in Implenia’s culture and is put into practice every day in its work. Implenia has set itself twelve ambitious goals for 2025 and, according to its latest Sustainability Report, is well on the way to achieving them. Contact for media:

