06.10.2023 07:00:16
Implenia wins two large building construction projects with partnership-based execution models in Germany
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Two further lots for the BERLIN DECKS project | New office building and workshop in Essen | Large, complex real estate projects with partnership-based execution models | Contract worth over EUR 100 million (CHF 96 million) to Implenia
Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 October 2023 Implenia and its joint venture partner Dressler Bau GmbH have received an order from BEOS AG to build two further sections of the innovative BERLIN DECKS city campus in Berlin-Moabit. Implenia is the technical lead on the project. Another client, TÜV NORD Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, has appointed Implenia as turnkey contractor for the construction of a new office building with workshop, adjoining garage and daycare centre in Essen. The total order volume for Implenia for the two projects is over EUR 100 million (CHF 96 million). Both contracts were signed during the Expo Real property fair in Munich.
The innovative BERLIN DECKS city campus in Berlin-Moabit (image: ©BEOS AG).
New office building on the Technologiepark Nord site in Essen (image: ©Arctum Architekten Büro, Cologne/TÜV NORD AG).
