Implenia wins two large building construction projects with partnership-based execution models in Germany



06.10.2023



Two further lots for the BERLIN DECKS project | New office building and workshop in Essen | Large, complex real estate projects with partnership-based execution models | Contract worth over EUR 100 million (CHF 96 million) to Implenia Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 October 2023 Implenia and its joint venture partner Dressler Bau GmbH have received an order from BEOS AG to build two further sections of the innovative BERLIN DECKS city campus in Berlin-Moabit. Implenia is the technical lead on the project. Another client, TÜV NORD Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, has appointed Implenia as turnkey contractor for the construction of a new office building with workshop, adjoining garage and daycare centre in Essen. The total order volume for Implenia for the two projects is over EUR 100 million (CHF 96 million). Both contracts were signed during the Expo Real property fair in Munich.



Innovative, sustainable research and media quarter in Berlin

BERLIN DECKS is an innovative and sustainable research and media quarter being built on a former industrial site on the northern edge of Moabit to provide a cutting-edge working environment for the modern age. The anchor tenants are the German Film and Television Academy Berlin (DFFB) and MBition, a subsidiary of Mercedes Benz. The contract also includes a technically demanding tenant fit-out. Implenia is already building the first two lots of this multi-faceted quarter in partnership with the customer BEOS. The whole project is scheduled for completion in 2026.



Sustainability one of Implenias five corporate values plays an important role at BERLIN DECKS, as reflected in the new commissions: the building facades consist of coloured glazed ceramic elements, which are durable, easy to maintain, and made of environmentally degradable clay. In all lots the ceilings are made using a wood-hybrid structure. Meanwhile, Lean Construction techniques are being used to optimise the construction process and the use of resources.



The development was already given DGNB Gold pre-certification in 2020 for environmental, economic, locational and safety standards. The green roof surfaces have a thermal insulation effect in winter and provide heat protection in summer. They help maintain biodiversity, serve as protection against particulates and enable effective rainwater management. This greening is supplemented by photovoltaic panels.



Matthias Jacob, Country President Germany at Implenia, is pleased about winning the contract: We would like to thank BEOS for its long-standing partnership and for the new order. Our mutual trust and collaboration is characterised by a shared entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to keep driving forward with the successful implementation of a demanding and innovative project like BERLIN DECKS, even in challenging times.



Link to project video of the first construction lots: Green ceramic facade - Implenia AG



Partnership-based construction of office building with workshop, garage and daycare centre in Essen

On behalf of its customer TÜV NORD Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Implenia, as general contractor, is building an office complex with adjoining workshop, 220-space parking garage and daycare centre. This forms part of the modern sustainable development of the Technologiepark Nord in Essen-Frillendorf. The buildings are designed for energy efficiency and will be connected to the existing district heating network. Photovoltaic systems are to be installed on the roofs.



Implenias services cover turnkey construction, including detailed building design, and a Value Engineering process for financial optimisation. BIM models of the building were generated during the bidding phase; these are now being successively enriched with additional data for further planning and execution. The project starts now and is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.



Both parties are committed to working together as partners and respecting each others interests. Continuous joint cost control makes it possible to respond flexibly to market prices within each individual budget. Even during the bidding phase, Implenia suggested some changes designed to optimise the project both financially and in terms of quality. These and other potential optimisations are being integrated into the planning as part of the Value Engineering process. Lean Construction methods are being used to facilitate efficient execution of the project. The innovative BERLIN DECKS city campus in Berlin-Moabit (image: ©BEOS AG). New office building on the Technologiepark Nord site in Essen (image: ©Arctum Architekten Büro, Cologne/TÜV NORD AG). Contact for media:

