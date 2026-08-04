Indian Shares End Lower After Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session lower after four consecutive sessions of gains. Investors booked profits at higher levels as Middle East worries persisted and oil prices rebounded from three- week lows following mixed messages regarding U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

U.S. President stated that negotiations with Iran are already underway and they have been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement.

However, Tehran denied holding direct talks with Washinton and emphasized that the ongoing talks are only between Iran and Oman to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route.

Meanwhile, a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile near AI Khasab, Oman, heightening regional tensions and raising fresh concerns over potential supply disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 210.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to 78,428.95 after closing at over three-month high on Monday.

The NSE Nifty index fell 159.40 points, or 0.64 percent, to 24,614.90, after having ended at a five-month high the previous day.

The BSE mid-cap index closed little changed while the small-cap index edged up by 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was neutral on the BSE, with 2,122 shares rising while 2,121 shares declined and 189 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Indigo, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever fell 1-2 percent.

Among those that gained, BEL, Bajaj Finance and Trent all rose around 1 percent.