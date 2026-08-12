Indian Shares End Off Day's Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session modestly lower, extending losses from the previous session as Brent crude futures remained elevated near $89 a barrel on growing concerns about prolonged disruptions to supply.

While mixed signals surrounding a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran weighed on sentiment, the downside remained capped somewhat on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates anytime soon.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 187.90 points, or 0.24 percent, at 77,966.35, parring early losses due to value buying at lower levels.

The NSE Nifty index dropped 35.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,435.95 ahead of the release of domestic as well as U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The BSE mid-cap index ended flat with a negative bias while the small-cap index slipped 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,447 shares falling while 1,878 shares advanced and 200 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS tumbled 3.7 percent on profit taking after recent gains.

Trent, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Infosys, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra dropped 1-2 percent.

Among those that gained, SBI and Bharti Airtel both rose over 1 percent.